50 Cent Confirms Future Collaboration With Tyler Perry On The Way

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent learned a new, efficient approach to Film and TV production during a visit to Tyler Perry’s Atlanta studios.

50 Cent uncovered a new cinematic speed after touring Tyler Perry’s Atlanta studios, discovering a fresh approach to film and TV production that hinges on efficiency without compromising quality.

During a visit to Perry’s sprawling studio complex in June, 50 Cent immediately resonated with the accelerated pace, which he contrasted with the traditional methods of old Hollywood.

“We have the old Hollywood pace, the old ‘we are doing white Hollywood.’ He’s doing the diverse version of Hollywood that has to move faster to make more,” 50 Cent told The Hollywood Reporter. “And you don’t have to compromise quality. You will notice the difference in the premium programming when it’s done correctly. It’s just better planning. That definitely changed my perspective.”

As the mastermind behind G-Unit Film and Television Inc., 50 Cent has firmly established himself as a mogul in the entertainment world over the past decade.

His impressive resume features hit series like “BMF,” “Power” and its spin-offs “Ghost,” “Raising Kanan,” and “Force.”

Recently, 50 opened his own studios in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he has grand plans to rejuvenate the city and make it a destination for visitors.

“The studio itself, it’s for me to create content, to go make television shows and films and stuff like that,” he clarified. “But Shreveport, I have to be able to create an experience for people to come, so I started investing in the downtown area, buying properties and stuff. I got to revitalize that along with the studio.”

When questioned about a potential collaboration with Perry in the future, Jackson indicated that something might indeed be on the horizon.

“He said if I wanted to do something, and I’m saying, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’ Now we’ve just got to sort out what that’ll be,” 50 Cent confirmed.