50 Cent Vows To Show Houston Students How To Win With New Program

Rap star 50 Cent just moved to Houston, Texas and he’s already having a positive effect upon the local community with a new program for students.

Queens native and now Houston resident 50 Cent is starting a program that will help young people get paid internships.

He dropped the news on Twitter on May 17th. Fif let his followers know that like most of the projects he is associated with or that he works on, this will also win.

He posted, “This entrepreneur program will be a success,” as he shared a clip of him and Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, announcing the program designed for high school students.

50 later shared that the “Houston independent school district is lit!” Adding that he was only “getting started.”

In his typical humor, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper added that he is possibly the only one that the kids will respond to.

“The kids that won’t listen to nobody will listen to me, we come out of the same kinda confusion. This program is just gonna show them how to win.”

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, will use his nonprofit G-Unity Foundation to partner with Houston Independent School District Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, Horizon United Group, and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Two years in the making, this program teaches business and entrepreneur skills defined by his G-Unity Business Lab at the Kashmere, Worthing, and Wheatley High Schools.

It is reported that students in the program will take MBA-level lessons to represent how to make a product from the beginning of the idea to when it hits the market.