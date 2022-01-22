50 Cent Wants Teairra Mari To Pay Him His Money

The rapper compares her financial woes to students worried about college loans.

Everyone is thinking it … why is 50 Cent like this?

The Queens rapper is hunkering down on Love & Hip Hop star Teairra Mari regarding the money she owes him from their 2018 revenge porn lawsuit.

Fif, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, took to Instagram to send a message to the former Roc-a-fella artist. He wrote in a caption, sitting next to a picture of the singer with her lawyers, ““👀 Remember this, smh she better give me my money before it start to feel like she went to college and her student loans catching up with her.”

In October of 2021, the Power executive producer’s lawyers filed a court order to make Mari pay the money that she owed from their last time in court. 50 wants to get $50,000 from the artist, but that seems unlikely. The singer’s lawyer Edward Ward can’t even get her to pay up.

In 2019, Mari sued 50 and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad for posting pornographic photos online. She claimed the men were trying to “sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her. However, a judge dismissed the case citing that 50 had done nothing wrong and ordered her to pay 50’s legal fees that totaled $30,000.

In 2020, the mogul took Mari back to court, hoping to get his money. But she claimed she didn’t have it. A court ordered her to pay him an additional $6,000 for not complying with a request to itemize her income and assets, Madamenoire.com states.

Still, the rapper doesn’t have his money.

He might’ve seen she getting money from the Flat Tummy co on IG and wants in. What do you think?

The two will be back in court soon.