50 Cent does not seem to be in the mood for T.I.’s comments. The Atlanta rapper has been attempting to bait the Queens, New York veteran into a Verzuz battle!

Why did T.I. even call out 50 Cent last week?

So, there is a code to the street that most hood people recognize. “Whatever you say in behind my back, be big and bold enough to say it with your chest when you are in my face.”

At least, that is one of the rules that South Jamaica Queens rapper 50 Cent lives by.

This is why he took to social media to call out T.I. for smiling in his face just days ago at the BMF premiere in Atlanta, when a week prior, he sat on a stage and dissed New York rappers – specifically 50 Cent.

A few weeks ago, T.I. made an appearance on the “Big Facts” podcast, where he discussed his infamous Crime Stoppers commercial, which 50 Cent re-posted in July of 2020, in an attempt to insult the Atlanta rapper.

“When you are fighting the man with no arms, expect to get kicked,” T.I. said. “N##### do what they can … They go with whatever they can to hurt you … what they don’t know is I don’t give a f###. I am at peace. I know who I am. I know what I’ve done … I walk around them m############, with my head up and my chest out … I be by myself most of the time.”

Fif wrote next to a pair of emoji eyes in a comment section, “this was a week ago. This n#### was just telling me about a comedy show he working on backstage. I don’t like all this kind s###, it wouldn’t be a good idea to come around me again respectfully stay away from me.”

If you have the Scooby-Doo face after watching that, it’s probably because you understand where 50 is coming from. Especially, if you have been up on the news.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, T.I. attended the Atlanta BMF screening and once again challenged 50 Cent to a Verzuz. After the BMF showrunner brought Tip out during his set, the “Whatever You Want” rapper said, “50, I’m waiting on you!”

T.I. has been on 50 Cent since July of 2020 and if it seemed like an impossibility back then, it definitely is looking like a no go now.