50 Cent Was “Saved” By Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s Ministry, Infamous Preacher Claims

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bishop Lamor Whitehead said he didn’t mind 50 Cent posting a video of the preacher getting robbed in church.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead claimed he played an important part in 50 Cent’s life.

The infamous preacher spoke about his relationship with the G-Unit boss in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur. Whitehead mentioned his work with several rappers, which included him “saving” 50 Cent.

“50 Cent, he got saved in my ministry,” Whitehead told AllHipHop.com. “I think that somebody put up a clip of him saying how he was affected by my ministry, but I don’t really put certain people’s personal things up because I like to protect their integrity. But yeah, he said that.”

Whitehead then addressed 50 Cent’s social media activity, which helped spread a video of the preacher getting robbed during a church service. The Brooklyn bishop said he had no problem with the posts.

“50’s 50,” he explained. “50’s a comedian. I’m a comedian. So, he gonna put it out there. He didn’t say anything disrespectful. But if I’m trending No. 1 around the world, why not? He didn’t say nothing bad … He’s still a brother of mine. It is what it is.”

Whitehead also defended his lavish lifestyle, discussed his involvement with rappers such as 50 Cent, and revealed why he has an issue with Ma$e.

Check out the entire interview with Whitehead below.