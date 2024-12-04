EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent & Young Buck War Over $250K Reignites Over Lack Of Documentation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Buck just filed some new documents claiming he never received $250,000 from 50 Cent – and no one can prove he did.

Young Buck and 50 Cent are still at over that damn $250,000 advance or loan they have been beefing over for almost 10 years.

In a new court filing, Young Buck claims he never received the money, which 50 Cent insists was paid and tied to a 2014 G-Unit Records contract.

The dispute traces back to a deal struck between Young Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, and Fif’s G-Unit Records.

The contract allegedly stipulated a $250,000 advance, but Young Buck asserts in court filings that the payment was never made.

In Young Buck’s 2020 bankruptcy filing, G-Unit made a claim for the $250,000, prompting objections from the rapper.

Initially, the bankruptcy trustee agreed to settle the debt with G-Unit as part of the proceedings, but now, Young Buck’s attorneys argue that the claim is baseless.

They assert the contract fails to meet enforceability standards under New York law, which requires a clear agreement and evidence of fulfillment of key terms.

Adding fuel to the controversy, G-Unit has acknowledged it is “unaware” of any more documentation—such as bank statements or tax records—to substantiate the payment.

Despite G-Unit’s allegations, no evidence has been presented to validate the payments.

“G-Unit would have this court accept that no bank records, business records, or tax filings exist to substantiate these payments,” Young Buck’s lawyer, Keith Slocum, said.

Through his lawyer, Young Buck asked the bankruptcy judge to sustain his objection to G-Unit’s $250,000 claim.