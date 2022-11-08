50 Cent’s ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ Spends 150 Weeks On The Billboard 200 Chart

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Many Hip Hop historians consider Get Rich or Die Tryin’ by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson to be one of the greatest debut albums in rap history.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ dropped on February 6, 2003. 50 Cent’s now-classic project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart by selling 872,000 copies in its first week.

Nearly twenty years later, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ still has placement on the Billboard 200. This week’s chart features the Interscope/Aftermath/Shady/G-Unit release landing at #165.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ Cover Art

50 Cent Led The Billboard 200 For 6 Weeks In 2003

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ has spent a total of 150 weeks on the Billboard album rankings. The studio LP is easily the longest-charting album of 50 Cent’s career.

Back in 2003, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ remained atop the Billboard 200 chart for six weeks. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the album as 9x-Platinum in February 2020.

50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ hosts the singles “In Da Club” and “21 Questions” featuring Nate Dogg. Both tracks peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “In da Club” remained in the top spot for 9 weeks.

The G-Unit Leader Topped The Billboard 200 More Than Once

Additionally, 50 Cent scored a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 2005’s The Massacre. That album opened at the pinnacle of the rankings by racking up over 1 million first-week units. The Massacre remained on the Billboard 200 for 75 weeks.

50 Cent’s Curtis missed the top spot when it debuted at #2 in 2007 behind Kanye West’s Graduation. Two years later, Before I Self Destruct only managed to make it to the #5 position. 2014’s Animal Ambition peaked at #4.

Eight music projects by 50 Cent have totaled 304 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. The G-Unit Records founder also amassed 41 career entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Thirteen of his songs reached the Top 10 region.