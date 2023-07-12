50 Cent’s View On Los Angeles’ Bail Policy Is “Refreshing,” Says Prosecutor

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent expressed his concerns about the detrimental impact of No-Bail in Los Angeles. Now prominent lawyers echo his sentiments.

Just days ago, 50 Cent expressed his concerns about the detrimental impact of implementing the policy of eliminating bail in Los Angeles as a city. It appears that several prominent lawyers in the state have echoed his sentiments.

AllHipHop.com reported the “Get Rich or Die Tryin” rapper’s remarks on the political hot-button issue in the City of Angeles.

“LA is finished watch how bad it gets out there. SMH,” he wrote on his Instagram, posting a video that featured LA Deputy District Attorney John McKinney.

McKinney heard about 50’s outrage and agreed that there was reason to be concerned.

“I thought it was refreshing to have a celebrity, from whatever walk of life, to have the courage to speak against the trend of anti-law enforcement rhetoric that we hear,” the prosecutor said in an interview with the NY Post.

“Hearing the litany of crime after crime that’s taking place in our streets was shocking to people… Social media is flooded with [examples of] battery after battery but our policies are moving in the opposite direction to what is playing out in our streets and what people are seeing on their television,” he added.

The decision was made when the COVID pandemic hit in 2020 and Los Angeles was dealing with their jails being packed beyond reason.

To fix that, they introduced a no-bail policy.

This new policy stated that if you got arrested for a nonviolent crime, you didn’t have to pay any money to get out of jail before your court hearing. After the pandemic, things went back to normal.

Normally, judges in California decide bail based on how serious the crime is and the person’s criminal history. But this policy changed all that. In May 2023, Judge Lawrence Riff from the Los Angeles County Superior Court ruled in favor of a group of activists who took the county to court, saying the cash bail system was unfair.

So, the no-bail policy was brought back.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer shared the same view as 50 Cent about the rise in crime due to the no-bail policy.

“His advice is at least worth $1, but my question is where has he been this whole time,” he said to Fox News. “I’m not a listener of 50 Cent but he has a lot of influence and a lot of followers, and it’s about time the music industry and the Hollywood elite get their arms around this problem and start to speak out.”