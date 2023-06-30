53-Year-Old Naomi Campbell Welcomes Second Child: “It’s Never Too Late To Become A Mother” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Naomi Campbell announced the arrival of her second child on Instagram, hailing the little boy as “a true gift from God.”

Naomi Campbell says age should not be an obstacle to motherhood, sharing the exciting news of her second child’s birth.

The 53-year-old supermodel shared the news on Instagram, announcing the arrival of her “little darling” with a touching photo. She shared an image of herself cradling her newborn while she and her two-year-old daughter held his hand.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” Naomi Campbell penned in the caption. She hailed the little boy as “A True Gift from God,” adding she feels “blessed.”

After welcoming her new arrival, the fashion icon declared, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

The comment section was littered with congratulations from Campbell’s famous friends. Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Zoe Saldana, Donatella Versace, Mark Jacobs and fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford were among the celebrities sharing their well wishes.

Naomi Campbell became a mother for the first time at 50, welcoming her daughter shortly before her 51st birthday. She announced the news in May 2021, also via Instagram. The following year, Naomi posed with her daughter for the cover of British Vogue in March 2022.

“She’s my child,” she said, dismissing rumors that she adopted the little girl. Campbell also addressed the surprise announcement adding, “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her.

“But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”