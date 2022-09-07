600 Breezy Mourns The Death of His Girlfriend Raven Jackson

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

600 Breezy revealed his loss at the sudden passing of his girlfriend of two years, fitness influencer and podcaster Raven Jackson.

600 Breezy is in mourning, revealing his girlfriend Raven Jackson has passed away.

While the Chicago native did not reveal her cause of death, on Tuesday (Sept. 6), he shared a series of posts, including what is being reported as an alleged suicide note. He also posted a number of photographs of himself and the fitness influencer, his girlfriend of two years.

“Baby why would you do this to me , why would you do this to us,” 600 Breezy wrote in the caption of a photo of the couple. “I was coming back home I promised you I would. You just gone leave me forever? You kno how many people love you raven? I would’ve never left if this was the outcome.”

He continued: “Im f##### up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me. Im shaking I’m crying I love you so much stinky pie. My woman my wife my life …You pushed me away so you can do this ??? I would’ve died with you raven I did any and everything for you …I’ll never be able to love again @raven.k.jackson. I’ll see you soon baby. God help me please.”

In a separate post, 600 Breezy shared another group of photos of the couple looking happy and continued to mourn her passing.

“The best 2 years of my life …… @raven.k.jackson. God I need you please help me please. What did I do to deserve this ?💔 you took my friends and my girl ???”

600 Breezy Shares Message From Raven Jackson

600 Breezy also shared screenshots of a message, allegedly sent by Raven, reportedly as a suicide note. The “New Opps” rapper explained how much he “worshipped” his girlfriend and encouraged fans to take mental health concerns seriously.

AllHipHop.com extends condolences to 600 Breezy and the family and loved ones of Raven Jackson.