6ix9ine Accused Of Staging Gym Assault

The controversial rapper was brutally assaulted at an L.A. Fitness in South Florida late last month.

6ix9ine was brutally assaulted at an L.A. Fitness in South Florida last month. The controversial rapper was sent to the hospital with fractured ribs and a hemorrhage in his eye, among other cuts and bruises. He needed an MRI and several other tests to determine the extent of his injuries. But some people are accusing 6ix9ine of staging the whole attack.

On Friday (March 31), 6ix9ine addressed the incident for the first time since it happened alongside video of the assault.

In the comments, some people had questions. One asked, “Why do I feel this is staged? Who’s recording tho and how did he get the footage?” Another said, “Oh snap so that was all promo?” Yet another wrote, “I think those dudes were paid.”

6ix9ine claimed in the caption he’s been “walking around with no security” for two years. He says, in this case, it “wasn’t fair.” He continued, “What happen here was nothing but cowardly. I’m not mad this happened. In the street there’s no rules so I cant say they were wrong. Obviously it wasn’t fair but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I’m happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you.

P.S : I never knew we respected jumping people. When did that ever become a W???”

One of the suspects arrested for the assault is reportedly a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings. According to TMZ, Rafael Medina Jr. is a president of the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Latin Kings.

Medina, Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado were taken into custody on Thursday (March 30). They face assault and robbery charges.