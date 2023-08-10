6ix9ine Reportedly Arrested In Florida—Quickly Posts Bail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The artist has found himself in trouble with the courts because of speeding tickets.

6ix9ine has reportedly been arrested again. According to TMZ, the controversial rapper was taken to Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday (August 9) for failing to appear in court for three traffic tickets.

Court documents state 6ix9ine was flying down the Florida Turnpike at 135 mph when he was stopped in June, 70 miles over the speed limit. In addition to speeding, he received a citation for driving with no car insurance and being in a vehicle that was unregistered.

He was scheduled to attend a court hearing in July to deal with his tickets, but he never showed up. Consequently, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Though authorities locked the rainbow-haired Brooklyn rapper up for missing court, he didn’t stay long. He was released after he posting $2,000 bail. Days before his arrest he purchased an expensive necklace for his new girl, singer Yalin La Mas Virala, before they went to Puerto Rico.