6ix9ine Claims Pooh Shiesty’s Label Paid Him For Streams

6ix9ine claims Pooh Shiesty’s label paid him to stream music to help cover kidnapping case legal fees.

6ix9ine walked out of federal prison just days ago, and he’s already inserting himself into one of Hip-Hop’s messiest legal situations.

The controversial rapper is now claiming that Pooh Shiesty’s label paid him to stream his music to help cover legal fees related to the kidnapping charges against the Memphis artist.

“By the way, his label just paid us to do this s###, like basically trying to pay for his lawyer fees,” the rapper claimed.

6ix9ine made these allegations public during a live stream with Adin Ross after his early release from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on April 3, 2026, following a three-month sentence for violating his supervised release.

The timing is wild because Pooh Shiesty is currently facing serious federal charges after allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane in a Dallas studio setup on January 10, 2026.

The incident involved multiple suspects, including rapper Big30, and prosecutors say it stemmed from a contract dispute involving Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label.

Pooh Shiesty faces a minimum of 5 years in prison and life if convicted, making the stakes incredibly high for his legal defense.

6ix9ine is clearly trying to rebuild his career and stay relevant, and calling out other rappers’ legal troubles is one way to grab headlines.

The contrast between his fresh start and Pooh Shiesty’s deteriorating legal situation couldn’t be starker.

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