EXCLUSIVE: 6ix9ine’s Disappearing Act That Could’ve Caused Riot Cost Him $250K

6ix9ine was ordered to pay $250,000 for backing out of a D.C. concert deal while performing at a rival show the same night without telling promoters.

6ix9ine may want to trade pool parties for paid gigs—fast.

Just weeks after celebrating the end of his house arrest by slicing off his ankle monitor and cannonballing into a pool, the controversial rapper has been slapped with a $250,000 bill for ditching a D.C. concert.

A federal judge ruled that he breached a signed performance agreement when he ghosted the October 2018 show—and then performed at a competing event the same night.

The U.S. District Court in D.C. ordered the rapper to pay compensatory damages to Hits Before Fame LLC and After Hours LLC after failing to show up for a sold-out October 28, 2018, concert at Echostage planned around Howard University’s homecoming.

According to the complaint, 6ix9ine accepted nearly $60,000 in performance fees but ghosted promoters and vanished—only to pop up hours later performing at Powerhouse NJ at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The court ruled that 6ix9ine violated the terms of his contract after months of rescheduling, renegotiating, and receiving wire transfers and cash—most of it funneled through his former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, who was later imprisoned for unrelated charges.

Documents show 6ix9ine’s team stopped communicating with the promoters just as ticket sales surged past $165,000, VIP tables sold out, and more than 3,000 fans waited outside in cold rain.

One of his own agents even threatened to cancel the event weeks before, but days later, 6ix9ine recorded a video hyping the rescheduled gig as a “make-up date for the Howard homecoming”—a clip that was never shared publicly.

When the rapper no-showed, Echostage canceled the concert a half an hour before doors opened to avoid a potential riot.

Promoters were left scrambling to refund all ticket and VIP sales while being bombarded with threats and trolling across social media.

The judge rejected the promoters’ additional claims for defamation and unjust enrichment, citing insufficient evidence or conflicting logic, including 6ix9ine’s own Instagram rant where he said “the people did not pay me” and that “the money never came to me.”

The court concluded the statements were vague and likely targeted his Shotti—not the plaintiffs. Ultimately, the court granted judgment only on breach of contract, awarding $250,000 in damages.