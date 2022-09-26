6ix9ine Disses And Curses Brittney Griner During Drunken Trip to Russia

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Controversial rapper blames his comments on bring drunk, still stands by them.

Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine is still in the headlines, but this time it’s for disrespecting imprisoned United States professional basketball player Brittney Griner.

The chart-topper, who took a controversial booking to perform in Russia, took aim at the young woman who is an international prisoner.

A video is being circulated where an intoxicated 6ix9ine is seen talking slick about the WNBA player.

“You know we out here,” the rapper said. “Sh-t is crazy.” He then leaned into the camera and said, “F### Brittney Griner.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, on Thursday, August 4th, a Russian court found Griner guilty of drug smuggling with a criminal intent to distribute. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was sentenced to 9 years in a penal colony.

According to many American artists and entertainers, traveling to Russia is now considered a poor choice.

Many have blasted 6ix9ine for disrespecting the pro-athlete and the situation she found herself in. He stood on his word, despite blaming it on the alcohol.

On Sunday, September 25th, he wrote, “I’m not gonna lie I was drunk .. but I stand on that .. I’m in Russia while y’all scared to come here… argue with yourself smd I’m like that. Just remember I’m still alive while your favorite rapper is dead I’ll be mad too.”

He then posted his performance on his Instagram.