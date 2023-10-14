Rapper 6ix9ine Reportedly Arrested In Dominican Republic Over Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper 6ix9ine is in some big trouble in the Dominican Republic after he participated in assaulting two locals. Read more.

Notorious artist 6ix9ine has been detained in the Dominican Republic, over a vicious assault, according to a local attorney.

Lawyer Felix Portes took to Instagram early this morning to reveal the rainbow-haired rapper faced an immigration alert as he tried to leave the Dominican Republic on a private plane, leading to the immediate termination of his departure plans.

6ix9ine was involved in some sort of altercation, allegedly with local producers, that led to the assault of two victims involved in the incident.

The unidentified victims sustained injuries that were severe enough that they had to be hospitalized. Dominican authorities are currently investigating the incident.

This is not the first time 6ix9ine has encountered legal trouble. The rapper’s legal entanglements have become synonymous with his rise to fame.

One of the most notable instances was his involvement in a high-profile racketeering case. His arrest in 2018 exposed a web of criminal activities involving drugs, firearms, and violent acts.

He faced charges related to firearms offenses and participation in a criminal organization. The RICO charges stemmed from his association with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a notorious street gang.

6ix9ine eventually cooperated with the authorities, providing crucial information that led to the conviction of several gang members.

This cooperation earned him a reduced sentence, but it also marked a significant tarnish on his reputation within the Hip-Hop community.

In fact, the rapper was beaten up by members of the Latin Kings at an LA Fitness in Southern Florida in March of 2023.