6ix9ine May Have A Bounty On His Head, Jermaine Dupri Says, As New Aftermath Footage Emerges

Super producer Jermaine Dupri believes 6ix9ine may be in more trouble than anyone knows after the rainbow-haired rapper was beat up in a gym last week!

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was brutally beaten at a South Florida gym last week, leaving him with severe injuries that led to his hospitalization.

Amid speculation about the rapper’s controversial past and “snitch” reputation, Atlanta producer Jermaine Dupri shared his thoughts on the situation in a recent interview with Page Six, suggesting that a bounty might have been placed on 6ix9ine’s head.

During the interview, Dupri discussed the motivation behind the violent incident.

“It’s almost like if you see him out, it’s that ‘let’s get him’… type of mentality,” he told Page Six. The producer also shared his theory on the potential reward for the attackers.

“It feels like you get rewarded. I feel like it was like a bounty out for that. Like first person that records Tekashi 6ix9ine getting beat up, they are going to get money or something like that,” Jermaine Dupri speculated to Page Six.

J.D. expressed his concerns about the harmful influence of social media and the desire for attention, which may have played a role in the assault.

“People will reach and want to be the first person to do it and attack, to record to be the first to post, and I’m gonna win. But you’re not gonna get nothing. I just feel like the internet has the black and brown people really confused at this point in time,” Dupri said.

The connection between the attack on Tekashi 6ix9ine and the 2018 RICO charges against him is still unclear. The rapper was arrested on multiple RICO charges in 2018, which were related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

He was released from prison in 2020 after testifying against several gang members, leading to his “snitch” label within the rap community.

Whether the assault is connected to these previous legal issues remains to be seen and the police are still looking for the perpetrators of the assault.