6ix9ine New Israel Tour Announced After New IG Page Drops

Artist is setting up his summer, planning to tour and become Hip-Hop’s “Biggest Opp.”

Being labeled a snitch has not stopped rapper 6ix9ine’s bag. The Firebrand rapper is still touring, chasing that international check. He recently booked a headline slot at Rishon Lezion’s Live Park Amphitheater in Israel.

According to Y Net News, fans will get to see the colorful-haired Brooklynite for as low as NIS 300 (the equivalent of $85 in American currency).

Others set to perform on the same card at the event are several Israeli rappers such as Peled, Shahar Soul, and Eden Derso. Others artists will be announced later.

As the announcement was being made, 6ix9ine seems to have made another announcement. He is starting a new page, called “The Biggest Opp.” He shared the news in a caption on his rarely used verified account.

He wrote, “I start today follow @thebigggestttoppp that’s my second page but ima post there more then here. Im with my friend @madaboutleyh. We on a girls trip. So, like yeah please nobody get mad at me :/ or her please fr.”

“We out here livin life Tranna make it. Fr fr I don’t even f#3k wit future but he made that song bout my life he told me that fr fr ask Boston Richey,” he continued. “But any way suck my d##k see me when u see me.”