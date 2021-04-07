6ix9ine Releases His Limited NFT Drop this Friday, April 9th 2021

(AllHipHop Music)
On Friday, April 9th at 4pm EST multi-platinum recording artist Tekashi 69 a/k/a 6ix9ine will drop two unique 3d animated NFT collectible art pieces which will integrate snippets from his Billboard charting Tattletales and Dummy Boy album. Additionally, only 125 versions of 3 separate NFT’s will be released at a lower price point making it more affordable for his fanbase and NFT purchasers.
The campaign will create NFT’s that have multiple levels of engagement for creators and fans. For example, the two digital art auction pieces will unlock unique features on upcoming gaming platforms that only the owner of this NFT will be able to experience.
Furthermore, the purchasers of all the limited NFT’s should expect a special surprise personal gift from 6ix9ine to be revealed at a later date. And he may offer even more perks from owning his first NFT as we get closer to the Friday April 9th release.
Participate or watch the trend continue April 9th for 6ix9ine’s NFT release at https://www.bondly.fiance/sixninehttps://www.bondly.fiance/sixnine
About Tekashi 69
Daniel Hernandez p/k/a as Tekashi 69 is a multi-platinum American rapper and songwriter. The New York born artist has taken the music industry by storm exploding outrage and controversy into a feverish popularity. You don’t have to like him, but having an opinion only feeds his undeniable creative fire. Stepping into the scene professionally in 2017 with the release of his video “Gummo” which took him platinum in just three short months making him an international superstar. Now Tekashi has sights on breaking the blockchain with his first NFT release.