6ix9ine’s Platinum Plaques Sell For Insane Amounts Amid Tax Troubles

Tekashi 6ix9ine faced financial reality when prized possessions went under the hammer after facing government scrutiny.

6ix9ine saw his flashy jewelry and platinum plaques auctioned off by Market Auctions in South Florida after the IRS seized his assets for unpaid taxes, raking in massive sums far beyond initial estimates.

While the Hip-Hop star’s extravagant diamond-studded jewelry collection initially grabbed all the buzz, it was actually his platinum record plaques that stole the show, selling for prices three to four times higher than anticipated.

The biggest surprise came courtesy of his “BEBE” platinum plaque, which netted an eye-watering $24,320, followed closely by the plaque commemorating “GUMMO,” fetching a cool $18,240.

“This was the sleeper hit of the auction,” said Jacob Kodner, Managing Partner of Market Auctions. “Collectors and fans alike recognized these plaques as irreplaceable pieces of music history.”

“Buyers weren’t just investing in memorabilia, they were investing in legacy,” Kodner added. “Each award represents a significant moment in music history, and we believe that’s what drove these impressive prices.”

6ix9ine’s luxe accessories didn’t disappoint either.

A coveted Hermès Birkin bag went under the hammer for $23,680, while a sleek Cartier Santos stainless steel watch brought in $22,080.

In fact, nearly 95 percent of the items auctioned exceeded their initial estimated values.

“We saw major buyers acquiring multiple pieces, whether it was several plaques or a combination of luxury items,” Kodner explained. “This wasn’t merely fan-driven, it was a serious auction for high-end collectors.”

These prized possessions ended up on the auction block after a dramatic IRS raid in April 2024 at the rapper’s Lake Worth, Florida residence, resulting from his ongoing failure to settle tax debts.

The sale was just another chapter in 6ix9ine’s ongoing financial and legal woes, which have included multiple lawsuits and judgments against the controversial rapper.

Market Auctions, riding high on this success, is already gearing up for another blockbuster sale scheduled for March 12, 2025.

The featured lineup includes a rare ceramic piece by Pablo Picasso, a Marc Chagall lithograph and an exquisite Tiffany’s necklace.