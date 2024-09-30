8Ball & MJG Cement Legacy With Memphis Street Renaming Ceremony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Memphis honored rap legends 8Ball & MJG by renaming the intersection of Park Avenue and Airways Boulevard after them.

The intersection of Park Avenue and Airways Boulevard, located in the neighborhood of Orange Mound, Tennessee, has been officially renamed 8Ball Boulevard and MJG Avenue.

The street naming ceremony pays tribute to 8Ball & MJG’s enduring influence on music and the community. Memphis city officials, including Mayor Paul Young and Police Chief CJ Davis, joined community members to celebrate the milestone.

“It shows what you can get with consistency,” MJG told WREG News 3, encouraging Memphis youth. “Just believe in yourself. You are your best help. And if you don’t believe in yourself you can be your own worst enemy.”

Known for their distinct sound and lyrical storytelling, 8Ball & MJG helped put Memphis on the map in the world of rap, influencing a generation of artists.

The Hip-Hop pioneers, whose careers took off with the 1993 release of their debut album, Coming Out Hard, were visibly moved by the recognition in the city where their journey began.

For many fans, the renaming is a long-overdue tribute to the pair, whose contributions to Memphis’s musical identity are undeniable. Speaking at the event, 8Ball expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the moment’s significance.

“We don’t get a lot of things, and you know, to get something that’s this immense is dope, it’s everything,” 8Ball said. “I wish Gangsta Boo was here to see this and I wish Dolph was here to see this. They would both be here right now.”