90’s Rapper Hurricane G Dies, Erick Sermon Comments

Hip-Hop has lost another legend in Hurricane G, a rapper than worked with Redman, Diddy and others.

Gloria “Hurricane G” Rodriguez, a popular East Coast rapper, died Sunday.

EPMD’s Erick Sermon, who shares a daughter with the late rapper, confirmed the sad news on his Tnstagram account.

“My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends…. my oldest daughters mother passed away today #HURRICANEGLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community. One of the first puertorican female rappers She rapped with me. @redmangilla she paved the way

@keithmurray @diddy she was in all the Hiphop magazines with all the top females at the time.. #stretchandbobito loved a song that she did called “MILKY” She will be missed all around the world. I can’t believe this. Pray for us. Beautiful blessings. She was a beautiful person a wonderful mother as real as they come. We love u G“

Hurricane G made several notable appearances with rappers like Redman, Keith Murray, Xzibit, Delinquent Habits, Funkdoobiest, the Cocoa Brovaz, and even Sean “Diddy” Combs. In 1997, she released her first solo album, which was produced by Domingo.

“R.I.P. to my good friend Hurricane G. Really sad news to get. I was blessed to know her and produce her debut album. God bless her family and daughter,” Domingo said on Facebook.

No cause of death has been given at the time of this report.

A rapper of Puerto Rican descendant, she made her mark with her brash, loud and decided Brooklyn, New York way of communicating.

Many recall when she told Redman to get off that “punk smooth sh#t” on his hit song “Tonight’s Da Night.”

A fixture, Hurricane’s passing – coupled with the death of The Artifacts’s TameOne – was a heavy blow for the culture’s OGs.

“Iconic EMCEES of our time. We Love You Gloria!!!” said DJ Premier.

Steele of Smif-n-Wessun (formerly The Coco Brovas) said, “I didn’t want to believe it when I heard. My sincere condolences to the entire family. My heart is heavy so I can imagine the pain. Prayers of strength and love.”

Rest In Peace, Hurricane G.