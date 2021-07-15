9lokkNine Pleads Guilty To Gun Charges And Scamming Uncle Sam Out Of PPP Money

9lokkNine is in a serious jam in Orlando, Florida. Not only is he facing RICO charges for running a gang, he just pleaded guilty to having guns and running a scam!

Rapper 9lokkNine has pleaded guilty to federal gun charges and cheating the government out of COVID-19 relief money in 2020.

These charges are different from the attempted murder and racketeering charges that the Orlando rapper is already facing back in Florida.

The “Seconds Later” rapper, whose real name is Jacquavius Smith has admitted to using a fake identity to receive $10,000 in federal Paycheck Protection Program funds.

The government set those dollars aside for small businesses that struggled during last year’s deadly coronavirus pandemic, and he admitted to committing the fraud in a plea agreement released on Tuesday.

The rapper used someone else’s name, social security number, and address to get the low five-digit pay-out on April 16.

One of the ways that the Feds found out about the fraud was because they intercepted by wiretap Instagram messages he had sent to friends teaching them how to fill out loan applications to get the bag.

The gun charges are related to an unregistered sawed-off semi-automatic rifle found in his grandparent’s house with one of his thumbprints on the rifle magazine and his DNA on the grip area.

What made it even worse is that 9lokkNine is a felon, with a record dating back to five years to when he was 16 years old, stopping him from owning a weapon.

According to the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Records, the gun was stolen back in 2019 during a burglary.

The Orange County Sheriff also found a weapon during a raid of his Hazenridge Way house in June. Law enforcement found him in his bedroom with his duffle bag filled with a fully stocked firearm and 13 “auto sears” for his semi-automatic guns.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6.

Earlier this month, 9lokkNine and 20 others were connected in some racketeer-influenced and corrupt organization (RICO) charges and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges.

Multiple shootings and homicides are linked to this case, as well as a long-documented beef between 9lokkNine and rapper Hotboii & his 438 gang members.