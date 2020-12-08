Cops Raid A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s House, Find Guns, Hollow Point Bullets, And Drugs

(AllHipHop News)
Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was released from jail earlier today (December 8th), after the cops raided his house and found a cache of high-powered weapons and ammunition.
The problems for the rapper started Monday night after he celebrated his birthday. A Boogie, born Julius Dubose, was commemorating his 25th year of life at a club called RAIN in Teaneck, New Jersey last night (December 7th).
According to reports, the rapper was involved in a fender bender involving his SUV. As he was exchanging insurance information with the other driver, a brawl outside of the nightclub.
One person, reportedly associated with A Boogie’s entourage, was shot during the altercation and sent to the hospital.
Today, New Jersey police detectives investigating the shooting went to the rapper’s home in Demarest, New Jersey accompanied by members of the NYPD.
Once the cops were inside, they found a variety of handguns including a loaded .380, a Glock .40 a 9 mm, hollow-point bullets, and several fully loaded magazines.
There was also an assortment of drugs inside of the house, including marijuana, edibles, and worse, paraphernalia associated with the drugs, according to The Daily Voice.
Although A Boogie was not associated with the shooting, but now he is facing a variety of gun and drug charges. His security guard was popped as well as his manager, after he was caught with marijuana edibles.