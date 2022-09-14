A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shares Mournful Message About Longtime Collaborator PnB Rock

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Horses” rhymer grieves for his “brother” on social media.

The Hip Hop world is still processing the death of Rakim “PnB Rock” Allen. Fellow rap star A Boogie wit da Hoodie took to social media to express his feelings about his friend’s untimely passing.

A gunman killed PnB Rock at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in Los Angeles on September 12. Yesterday, A Boogie wit da Hoodie shared a heartfelt Instagram post about the fallen 30-year-old Philadelphia native.

“[Not gonna lie,] I don’t know how to accept this one. 😢 You was a big part of me coming into the game, s### the first n#### I met in the industry!” wrote A Boogie. “It’s not too many [m############] that rap I call my brother [for real] but Rock was one of them.”

The Bronx-bred rhymer also added, “I got nothing to say about the situation because I don’t make assumptions. I got nothing but flashbacks going thru my head witchu bro, you just got out of your deal and all smh just know [whatever] the family needs I’m here! Love you n#### smh sleep in peace.”

A Boogie wit da Hoodie and PnB Rock collaborated on numerous tracks throughout their respective music careers. The two East Coast representatives worked together on songs such as “Playa No More,”, “Horses,” “Lovin’,” and “Uptown / Bustdown.”

Prior to his death, PnB Rock released the studio albums Catch These Vibes in 2017 and TrapStar Turnt PopStar in 2019. He scored his biggest solo hit with the 3x-Platinum “Selfish” which peaked at #51 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

PnB Rock’s appearance on Ed Sheeran’s “Cross Me” secured him a #25 record on the Hot 100. The 2017 XXL Freshman Class member also contributed to the Top 40 singles “Everyday We Lit” by YFN Lucci and “Dangerous” by Meek Mill.