A Convicted Sex Offender Is Stalking Willow Smith

(AllHipHop News)
Willow Smith is being hunted by a convicted sex offender, and she’s asking a judge to do something about it.
According to documents obtained by TMZ, a guy named Walter James Whaley has been prowling on her property, trying to get into her house.
According to evidence found at the scene, Whaley traveled from Oklahoma to Los Angeles in an attempt to make contact with Willow.
Willow’s and security cameras caught the 38-year-old man mulling around her property in December of 2020. Her team immediately called the police, but Whaley managed to get away.
Willow became disturbed when she found a Greyhound bus ticket Whaley allegedly left behind, indicating he had traveled from Oklahoma the day before he was photographed at her Los Angeles residence.
Whaley has also been stalking Willow on social media, saying he wanted to get married to the 20-year-old daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and aimed to have children with her.
Thankfully, the judge granted Willow Smith’s temporary restraining order.
Whaley has been ordered to stop communicating with her and must stay at least 100 yards away from her at all times.