A Family A-Scare: 50 Cent Hires Son Sire To Star In New Horror Film ‘Skill House’

Queens rapper is beaming with pride after casting his son in his new movie.

Young Sire, the second son of rapper 50 Cent, has been cast in his first acting role.

The good-looking 10-year-old will be starring in 50 Cent’s new horror film, “Skill House,” directed by Josh Stolberg.

Of course, the kid is proud of his new gig so he took to social media to share his excitement with the world.

“Excited to work on my first acting role in Dad’s new movie @skillhousemovie!” Sire captioned before posting flicks of him on set. “Thank you @joshstolberg for directing me. I had a great time. Lights, Camera, Action!”

The proud poppa also took to Instagram to big up his son on how professional and serious he is about the role.

He wrote, “josh had sire working, @skillhousemovie is going to be crazy,” he added.

Sire jumped in the comments and talked about how much he enjoyed his time on set, writing, “The best day ever 🎥🎞.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, rapper-turned-filmmaker 50 Cent is making one of the scariest horror films in the history of popcorn munching.

The film is so scary that a cameraman lost consciousness and fell out, overwhelmed by all the blood and gore.

The director posted about the incident on social media, and then 50 reposted. He said, “Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out, and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a ½ hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy s**t!”

50 captioned, “Crazy night one of our cameramen passed out cold for 30min from the scene. Couldn’t take how real it was. We’re elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game. #skillhouse.”

Sire will join Bryce Hall, Paige VanZant, and Amira Mertaban as an actor on the film.