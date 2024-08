Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Like so many others in the Hip-Hop community, the veteran MC feels Rachael “Raygun” Gunn made a mockery of the art form.

The fallout from Aussie dancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn’s disastrous performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics can still be felt on social media. Several pillars of breaking culture, including Crazy Legs and Popmaster Fabel, weighed in over the weekend and now, it’s Jarobi’s turn.

On Monday (August 12), CNN shared an Instagram post featuring Gunn and included the caption, “Australian breaker Raygun has been praised for her ‘courage’ and ‘character’ after her viral performances at the Paris Olympics. Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media. Gunn is a 36-year-old university lecturer from Sydney, Australia, who balances her day job with her breakdance career, competing at events around the globe.”

The A Tribe Called Quest MC hopped in the comment section and wrote, “Wow! CNN showing its true colors. Making a mockery of someone’s culture takes audacity not courage.”

India. Arie also tossed in her two cents, saying, “sigh … an art created by young black and brown people in the bronx is NOW an Olympic sport and this POORLY EXECUTED EXCUSE FOR THE ART ~ is being praised. this is yet another insult to artists And artists of color. this is why we’re exhausted.”

Gunn’s appearance at the Olympics was part of a historic first; it marked the first time breaking was included on the schedule. In head-to-head battles against b-girls from the USA, France and Lithuania, she pulled out some questionable moves like kangaroo hopping and swimming on the ground, leading to a whopping ZERO points from the judges.

There was a sense even Gunn knew she wasn’t qualified to be there. She later told reporters, “I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative because how many chances do you get that in a lifetime to do that on an international stage,” suggesting she knew her moves weren’t on par with high-level b-girls or b-boys.

On Sunday (August 11), the proverbial torch was passed from Paris to Los Angeles, where the 2028 Olympics will be held, but breaking won’t be a part of it. There are reports Brisbane, where the 2032 Olympics are scheduled to take place, wants to bring it back.

Gunn’s viral performance took the spotlight away from Victor Montalvo, Logistx, Ami, Nicka, Shigekix and several other notable breakers, who’ve consistently respected Hip-Hop culture.