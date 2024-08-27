EXCLUSIVE: Missy Elliott Defeats “Heartbroken” Songwriter In Battle Over Aaliyah Royalties

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The dispute between Terry Williams and Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott over song co-authorship and royalties continues to evolve in Court.

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Missy Elliott in a high-stakes battle over claims of royalties and co-ownership of songs by the late singer Aaliyah.

Williams initiated the lawsuit in 2018, arguing that he collaborated with Elliott from 1993 to 1996 on numerous recordings by artists like 702, Total and others.

They also wrote thirty-four unpublished songs, one of which was “Heartbroken.”

He alleged these compositions were later used by R&B group SISTA and on Aaliyah’s album One in a Million, particularly citing “Heartbroken.”

His lawsuit sought recognition as a co-author, damages for breach of contract, and compensation for unjust enrichment.

Elliott refuted Williams’ claims firmly throughout the legal proceedings.

The dispute took a critical turn as Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro evaluated summary judgment motions from both sides, leading to a decisive ruling.

In her detailed decision, Judge Quiñones Alejandro ruled in favor of Elliott on Aaliyah’s “Heartbroken,” citing the three-year statute of limitations.

The judge determined Williams forfeited his claim by failing to act within the limitations period following the song’s 1996 release and did not exhibit reasonable diligence in recognizing the alleged infringement.

“Williams commenced this action against Elliott on November 14, 2018, over twenty-two years after the release of ‘Heartbroken.’ Under these circumstances, this Court further finds that Williams has failed to offer evidence that he exercised due diligence. As such, Williams’ co-ownership claim based on the song ‘Heartbroken’ released by Aaliyah is barred by the three-year statute of limitations,” Judge Alejandro said.

However, Judge Quiñones Alejandro denied Elliott’s motion for summary judgment regarding the SISTA songs.

She concluded there remains a substantial question concerning Williams’ claimed co-authorship of the unpublished pieces that allegedly found their way into SISTA’s discography.

The Court’s rulings were explicit: Judge Quiñones Alejandro granted Elliott’s motion to dismiss the claims linked to Aaliyah’s “Heartbroken” but denied the rap star’s motion concerning the SISTA songs.

As such, Williams and Elliott will continue their protracted legal wrangling.

The win for Missy comes days after the tragic death of Aaliyah. The singer was killed on August 25, 2001, after her plane crashed into the ocean near Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas.

She was 22 years old.