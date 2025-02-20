A$AP Relli Breaks Silence Following A$AP Rocky Not Guilty Verdict 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Relli is breaking his silence after A$AP Rocky’s acquittal, making it clear he’s unbothered by the public’s reaction to the case.

Relli, who accused Rocky of shooting him in 2021, addressed the verdict via Instagram Stories Thursday (February 20), making it clear that he is unfazed by public opinion.

“Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life, hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me,” he wrote. “I don’t care. Your existence doesn’t add any value in my life.”

Rocky faced two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for allegedly firing a gun at Relli during a heated altercation in November 2021.

Relli accused Rocky of shooting at him during a confrontation in Hollywood in November 2021. He claimed a bullet grazed his hand during the incident.

He served as a star witness for the prosecution, testifying against Rocky during the trial.

The defense portrayed Relli as an extortionist and questioned his credibility during cross-examination. His testimony was a crucial part of the prosecution’s case, as he was the only eyewitness naming the rapper as the shooter.

Defense attorney Joe Tacopina caught Relli in several lies during cross-examination, using video and audio recordings to dispute his claims.

Relli had filed a civil lawsuit against Rocky in addition to the criminal charges.

Text messages from Relli were presented as evidence. Tacopina suggested his primary interest was in receiving payment from Rocky rather than pursuing criminal charges.

Despite A$AP Relli’s testimony, the jury ultimately found A$AP Rocky not guilty of the assault charges.

He addressed reporters outside the court, expressing gratitude to the jury for “making the right decision.”