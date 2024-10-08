A$AP Rocky Believes Rihanna “Fell In Love” With Him At A 2012 Video Shoot 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky thinks Rihanna first fell for him at a music video shoot over a decade ago, long before they started dating.

A$AP Rocky is opening up about the history of his relationship with Rihanna, recalling the first time they locked eyes and the place where she fell in love with him.

During a new cover story for W Magazine, photographed by the Fenty mogul, the A$AP Mob rapper revealed they were shooting in the very same location where the mother of his two sons fell in love with him.

“This is very special because this is the first place she fell in love with me,” Rocky said of the Mercer Hotel in New York City. “Virgil Abloh shot the music video for ‘Fashion Killa’ in 2012, and that was the same couch where Rihanna and I sat in the first scene.”

However, according to A$AP Rocky, he knew Rihanna was the woman for him following a chance encounter years earlier, before his rise to fame in the music industry.

“I was kicked out of this nightclub,” he recalled. “They wasn’t giving me no access to it. This is when I’m just starting out, so nobody knows me. I was with Matthew Williams and Virgil. I was getting into it with the bouncers, and she came out. We just locked eyes. She didn’t even know us, but she was like, ‘Yo! Why y’all not letting him in? What’s wrong with you?! Let that man in!’ ”

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky fans have been waiting for him to release his first album in six years, Don’t Be Dumb. The project has been delayed twice with Rocky blaming “leaks and sample clearances” for “disrupting” his August release.

“ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER,” Rocky tweeted. “IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT.”