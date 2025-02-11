A$AP Rocky Drama: A$AP Lou Hits Witness Stand With Bombshell About Prop Gun

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

You won’t believe which A$AP Rocky song A$AP Twelvyy references during his testimony.

A$AP Lou, the sole white male in the A$AP Mob, hit the stand to testify in the ongoing trial of A$AP Rocky, who stands accused of firing a gun at A$AP Relli.

A$AP Lou gave Rocky’s case a huge boost when he testified that he was the one who suggested Rocky carry a prop gun after the rapper was a victim of a home invasion. Lou said Rocky took the prop gun from a video shoot for the song “D.W.B.”

Lou said all of Rocky’s close friends knew he carried the prop gun, which was a replica of a Glock 26. Lou said he modified the gun with a clear extended magazine to give the phony gun a more intimidating look.

Rocky gave the gun back to Lou, who, in turn, flew on a private jet and gave it back to the director of the video for “D.W.B.”

Last week, A$AP Twelvyy corroborated A$AP Rocky’s prop gun defense following the latest hearing in his ongoing gun assault trial stemming from an alleged 2021 Hollywood shooting incident targeting A$AP Relli.

On Friday (February 7), Rocky’s fellow A$AP Mob member took the stand, offering testimony centered on a prop gun Rocky allegedly carried.

“[Rocky] walked around with a prop gun,” A$AP Twelvyy testified. “Like a starter pistol, like a prop gun, as his defense.”

Twelvyy described seeing the prop for the first time during the video shoot for Rocky’s track “D.M.B.” in the Bronx, New York.

“The first time I saw it, it wasn’t on him or anything,” he explained. “It was for a video shoot, a B&B video shoot in the Bronx.”

He recalled the scene as resembling a movie set, complete with props and a highly controlled environment.

“It felt like a big movie,” he said, noting that only select people, including himself, Rihanna and other A$AP members, were present for private scenes during the shoot.

Twelvyy testified that after the shoot, he encountered Rocky with similar props on multiple occasions.

“In September of the same year, I saw him again with the same situation,” he recounted, specifying that they met in Austin after Rocky contacted him. Despite the appearances of the prop gun, Twelvyy did not indicate any intent from Rocky to use it aggressively, framing it instead as part of Rocky’s creative ventures.

In stark contrast to Twelvyy’s portrayal of the prop gun as a video shoot accessory, former A$AP Mob associate A$AP Relli painted a different picture during his testimony during the trial last month. Relli alleged that Rocky shot at him during a heated confrontation on Hollywood Boulevard in November 2021. The incident marked the culmination of what Relli described as a deteriorating 15-year friendship.

“Truthfully, it was all like a movie. It was weird, just the way he was walking,” Relli recalled. “There was no time to talk, no time for nothing.” He claimed Rocky taunted him before allegedly firing a gun, which grazed Relli’s knuckles.

Facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, A$AP Rocky could be sentenced to up to 24 years in prison if convicted. His legal team argues that Relli’s accusations are financially motivated, pointing to a civil lawsuit Relli filed against the rapper.

Watch a portion of Twelvyy’s testimony on the stand in the post above.