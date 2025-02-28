A$AP Rocky Not Done With Court Appearances Yet—Relli Goes After Money

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky may have been acquitted of felony assault charges, but A$AP Relli’s civil lawsuit ensures their legal battle isn’t over.

A$AP Rocky walked out of court a free man last week after beating felony shooting charges, but his legal troubles aren’t over just yet.

His former friend and alleged victim, A$AP Relli, is pressing forward with a civil lawsuit that could still hold the rapper accountable.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge removed a temporary hold on Relli’s assault and battery suit against Rocky, setting a trial date for Jan. 12, 2026.

Relli initially filed the civil case in 2022, alleging that Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, fired a gun at him during a 2021 altercation in Hollywood. Although Rocky was acquitted of all criminal charges, Relli’s attorney, Melisa Mikhail, argued that the legal fight is far from over.

Speaking virtually at the hearing, Mikhail emphasized that civil court has a lower burden of proof than criminal cases, making a different outcome possible.

“We intend to continue litigating this case,” Mikhail stated. “The standard in a criminal case is much higher than the preponderance of the evidence standard in a civil matter. We still believe that our claims have merit, and we intend on fully litigating them.”

A$AP Rocky’s attorney, James Sargent, countered that Relli no longer has a legal leg to stand on, pointing to the rapper’s recent acquittal.

“Mr. Ephron testified in the criminal case as to the facts and circumstances,” Sargent said. “The jury’s acquittal speaks volumes as to how they valued that testimonial evidence.”

The lawsuit is an extension of long-standing tensions between the two former friends, both of whom were once part of the A$AP Mob collective.

Relli claimed in both criminal and civil filings that Rocky ambushed him over a dispute, allegedly firing a gun in his direction. Rocky was arrested in April 2022 and charged with two felony counts of assault with a firearm, but a jury ultimately found him not guilty.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 28, when both sides will continue to build their cases ahead of the 2026 trial deadline.