A$AP Rocky Reveals How The Teletubbies Have Impacted His Views On Fatherhood 

A$AP Rocky has opened up about raising a family with Rihanna and the values he wishes to impart to his children.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their baby boy earlier this month after announcing the impending bundle of joy back in January.

The Harlem native shed light on fatherhood during a new interview and laid out exactly the type of parent he is. Curiously, he lists some surprising influences that shaped his viewpoint.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination,” he told Dazed. “Even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons,” he added. “I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark,” he said.

Furthermore, the “Purple Swag” hitmaker isn’t trying to achieve perfection – A$AP Rocky simply wants his family to be “cool.”

“I hope to raise open-minded children,” he added. “Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

When the interviewer pointed out the famous couple already influenced a generation of creative young people, A$AP agreed. “It’s beautiful that we can even do that. Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”

While A$AP Rocky discussed the values he wants to instill in his family, Rihanna revealed that she is “psycho” about her children. “You talk about my kids, it’s over,” she declared during an interview before the birth of their son.