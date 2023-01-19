A$AP Rocky Talks Fatherhood & Upcoming Fourth Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The New Yorker says he goes home to heaven every day.

Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky currently has three studio LPs in his catalog. The A$AP Mob representative is set to release his next full-length body of work.

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe recently spoke to A$AP Rocky to promote his new “Same Problems?” single. The conversation also included Rocky revealing another album is on the way.

“Oh, it’s coming. It’s finished and we’re just putting the finishing touches on it. It’s coming for sure,” A$AP Rocky told Lowe. “I think we all need time for growth. I think that it’s pointless for artists to put out music when they have no fuel or no subject matter.”

Rocky continued, “Sometimes, I need to live a bit to give you the right subject matter to convey my experiences. The new stuff is me being vulnerable, and it’s just no filter, and just where I’m at, at my stage. My age and how I see things, my peers, the younger kids, the older cats, it’s just my perspective.”

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are The Parents Of A Newborn Baby

A$AP Rocky’s forthcoming release will be his first studio album as a father. Pop culture superstar Rihanna gave birth to the 34-year-old recording artist’s first son last year. The couple reportedly began dating in 2021.

“It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now,” said A$AP Rocky about fatherhood. “Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole nother perspective.”

The creator of the classic Live. Love. ASAP mixtape continued, “But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”