A$AP Rocky Thanks Heaven For Rihanna During Swedish Prison Drama

A$AP Rocky considers himself “truly blessed” to have the support of Rihanna.

The 32-year-old rapper – real name is Rakim Mayers – admitted it is “amazing” to have his girlfriend by his side because it’s so “important” to have people around who want the best for him.

Asked how crucial it is for him to have Rihanna’s support for his new documentary film, “Stockholm Syndrome” – in which she appears – he told “Entertainment Tonight”: “It’s important having that support in real life, you know? It’s amazing and I’m honestly truly blessed, for real.”

The movie – which also features the likes of Naomi Campbell, Tyler the Creator and Kim Kardashian West – documents Rocky’s rise to fame, including his infamous stint in solitary confinement in a Swedish prison in July 2019.

But the “Excuse Me” hitmaker insisted he didn’t want it to be a “pity party.”

“I think making a documentary is all about vulnerability,” he said. “The documentary is all about showing honesty, authenticity, purity. I just wanted to tell my story without really complaining or without, you know, seeming like a victim, or like I wanted a pity party or what not. So, here it is.”

And now Rocky is looking forward to the future, with Rihanna by his side.

“What’s next for me was what I was doing before I went to prison,” he added. “Me and the prettiest muthafucker ever, we breaking headlines and making history with creativity.”