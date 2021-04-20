A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott & Post Malone To Headline Returning Rolling Loud Miami 2021

(AllHipHop News)
Festival season has returned. After the touring and concert industry essentially had to completely shut down for most of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like promoters are ready to revive the live music experience.
One of the biggest brands in the business just announced a stacked lineup for a three-day showcase this summer. Rolling Loud Miami 2021 will be held July 23-25 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The upcoming Rolling Loud will be the first in Miami since 2019. Three major stars were tapped to headline the event. Attendees will get to see the festival close out with A$AP Rocky on July 23, Travis Scott on July 24, and Post Malone on July 25.
This year’s flyer (see below) also features Lil Baby, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Tyga, Swae Lee, Gunna, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Pooh Shiesty, Polo G, City Girls, Mulatto, Coi Leray, SAINt JHN, Toosii, 42 Dugg, Sheff G, Rubi Rose, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, T-Pain, Curren$y, Fetty Wap, Wale, and more.
Rolling Loud Miami 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. Organizers will honor all 2020 passes and will grant refunds to ticket-holders who are no longer able to attend. Limited tickets for the 2021 festival will be available for sale at 12 pm ET on April 23.
A statement from Rolling Loud reads:
Thank you all for your patience. We kept the faith as long as we could for the May dates, but ultimately we still face challenges that prevent us from gathering together at Rolling Loud Miami in early May.
With that being said, we are excited to announce that Rolling Loud will now take place on July 23-25, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens!
We want to extend a massive thank you to all of our ragers who have held onto their tickets. Those who can’t make the new dates will have the opportunity to obtain a refund. Information on how to obtain a refund will be sent out to ticket holders later this month. We are also working on sweetening the deal for those of you who choose to keep your tickets in addition to the rage pack you already earned from the last reschedule.
For those of you who made hotel and/or travel reservations in May, we hear your travel concerns and realize that this is not an ideal situation. Thankfully, many major airlines are not currently charging change fees, and most Miami hotels have policies in place that allow for refunds.
We can’t wait to reunite together in the pits we’ve all grown to love (and miss) so much. Many of you, like us, have been looking forward to Rolling Loud for months now. And although we may need to wait a little bit longer—trust that this comeback and reunion will be even stronger. Whether you’re a Rolling Loud veteran or a first-timer, you are about to be a part of history. Lineup, show details, on-sale, and more information coming soon, so stay tuned!