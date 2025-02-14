A$AP Rocky Trial Reaches Boiling Point As Judge Calls Recess For Bickering Lawyers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The judge presiding over the case was forced to take a recess as a result of the tense argument.

The closing arguments in A$AP Rocky’s gun assault case he’s fighting against A$AP Relli has been riddled with tense moments as the prosecution and defense clashed.

On Friday (February 14), Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina continued his closing arguments, which he began on the day prior on February 13.

A tense exchange erupted in court as defense attorney Joe Tacopina, Judge Mark S. Arnold, and Prosecutor Paul Przelomiec engaged in a heated back-and-forth over ethical concerns and courtroom conduct. The back-and-forth commenced amid both prosecution and defense counsels accusing each other of witness perjury and more. Tacopina took issue with the prosecution’s actions, accusing them of unethical behavior.

“It is not fair comment,” Tacopina said. “It is completely unethical.”

A$AP Rocky’s lawyer got into a heated exchange with the state prosecutor during closing arguments in Rocky’s gun assault trial. pic.twitter.com/3VJudI0Yuq — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 14, 2025

Rocky also criticized the prosecution’s handling of evidence and witness testimonies.

“What has happened 25 times in this trial, with the hiding of evidence, with the late discovery… you told counsel before we started, do not disparage the other side,” he said.

Judge Arnold quickly intervened to maintain order, cautioning Tacopina against making personal attacks.

“You’re disparaging the other side,” the Judge Arnold remarked.

Tacopina defended his approach, arguing, “Your Honor, the jury’s not here. I have every right, obligation, and duty to stand up here and point out when he was being lied to.”

The heated dispute escalated when Tacopina suggested that the prosecution was knowingly allowing perjury.

“I missed the prosecution accepts their witness committing perjury,” he stated, prompting an immediate objection from Przelomiec.

Judge Arnold sided with the prosecution, saying, “I don’t think that’s fair comment on the evidence. I think that’s an improper statement.”

To regain control of the courtroom, Judge Arnold emphasized his impartiality.

“I told you at the beginning of arguments that if an objection is made, I’m going to do my best to call it as I see it,” Judge Arnold said. “You have made 17 objections. I have overruled 12. I have sustained five. I’m doing the best I can.”

As tensions peaked, Tacopina accused Przelomiec of making knowingly false statements to the jury.

“This is from a lawyer who asked in front of a jury for a stipulation that a shooting range was not in California when either he knew it was in California or had no idea that it was in California,” Tacopina argued. “That’s unethical.”

Adding another layer of complexity to the already tense hearing is apparently the presence of Rihanna, who reportedly appeared at court without she and Rocky’s kids, following scrutiny from the judge.

Rihanna just walked into the courtroom, with no kids today. She's wearing green. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 14, 2025

Rocky is battling two felony charges linked to the alleged 2021 shooting incident involving Relli. If convicted, he faces up to 24 years in prison.