A$AP Rocky’s Swedish Prison Stint Subject Of New Documentary “Stockholm Syndrome”

A$AP Rocky is about to drop a new documentary chronicling his arrest in Sweden for beating up two guys who wouldn’t stop heckling him.

Harlem native A$AP Rocky is making the most out of his 2019 arrest in Stockholm Sweden and is releasing a documentary about the experience that had the former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, advocating for his freedom.

The movie, “Stockholm Syndrome,” will premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival as a part of its Juneteenth programming.

Directed by The Architects, it gives a zip through his career with the New York’s A$AP MOB and how he was able to capture the attention of multiple pockets of music and fashion lovers.

Seemingly on top of the world, A$AP Rocky’s fairytale rags-to-uber-riches story was interrupted by a fight overseas in Europe.

His dream life became a nightmare after he was charged with assault in July of 2019, after brawling in the street with a man named Mustafa Jafari. The rapper was released before his trial in August of 2019, in which he was found guilty of assault.

In “Stockholm Syndrome,” the artist courageously shares the national and cultural biases that were at play by the Swedish judicial system during his incarceration.

According to Tribecafilm.com, “the film blends archival footage with contemporary interviews, animation, and electrifying live concert footage to tell the astonishing story of how one of rap’s biggest superstars became embroiled in an international incident, leading to an unexpected political awakening.”

Featured in the doc are people who were integral parts in getting him released including stars like his groupmate, A$AP Ferg, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and Tyler The Creator.

The in-person screening at The Battery on June 13 is already sold-out, but fans can watch the movie via Tribeca’s At Home streaming on-demand service from June 14-23.