NFL Player Aaron Hernandez’s Brother Arrested For Alleged Plot To Shoot Up Two Colleges

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The brother has been showing signs of instability for months.

Dennis “D.J.” Hernandez has reportedly been apprehended by authorities in connection with a planned school shooting targeting UConn and Brown University.

According to TMZ, the Bristol Police Department has outlined their theory regarding his involvement in official reports, categorizing him as “a danger to society.” Law enforcement officials revealed they possess testimonies from witnesses who claim Hernandez, the sibling of deceased NFL football player Aaron Hernandez, sent them unsettling text messages, indicating something wasn’t right.

One message reportedly stated, “We’re taking lives if s### isn’t paid up. It’s been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations. They talked their way into this and it’s almost point game.”

Witnesses also noted that Hernandez had been displaying peculiar behavior in their presence. On July 7, a woman who identified herself as Hernandez’s former girlfriend, asserted he used her vehicle to travel to Brown University and UConn, where he allegedly entered multiple classrooms and buildings. Others claimed he scoped out the two campuses. Further raising concerns were disturbing posts on Hernandez’s social media accounts.

On July 19, he wrote, “Will I kill? Absolutely, I’ve warned my enemies so pay up front.” On the same day, the police confronted Hernandez at a residence where he was staying, armed with all the evidence they had gathered. During the encounter, he allegedly informed them that he was armed and threatened to harm them if they approached.

Witnesses report he “began advancing toward the police with his hands outstretched to his side” and repeatedly shouted, “Shoot me,” completely ignoring the officers’ commands. After a period of confrontation, the police managed to detain Hernandez and subsequently transported him to a local hospital.

Following his release, he was taken into custody by the BPD on charges of threatening and breach of peace. A bail amount of $250,000 has been set, and a court hearing is scheduled for next week.

He was arrested twice this year—one time in March and the second time in early July, as reported by Yahoo Sports. The last time was for throwing a brick with a note at the ESPN campus in Bristol.

The note said: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”