‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson Responds To Requests For School Shooting Episode

The comedian/TV producer wants elected officials to get on “Beto time.”

On May 24, an 18-year-old man armed with an AR-15-style rifle killed 22 people at Robb Elementary School. In response, some television viewers want to see the ABC series Abbott Elementary address real-life tragedies like the one in Uvalde, Texas.

Abbott Elementary creator, producer, and lead actress Quinta Brunson took to Twitter to address the fans’ request for a future show covering a school shooting. Brunson made it clear she has no interest in presenting a violence-themed episode.

“Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write. People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no,'” tweeted Quinta Brunson on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Philadephia native continued, “Please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I’m begging you. I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. We’re not okay. This country is rotting our brains. I’m sad about it.”

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke confronted Texas governor Greg Abbott and other Republican politicians at a news conference on Wednesday. O’Rourke and Abbott will face off for the governorship in the November election. Firearm policies will likely be a major issue in the race.

Abbott Elementary Became Hit For ABC

Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary premiered on December 7, 2021. The program’s first season received widespread critical acclaim. Time magazine recently named Brunson as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

In addition to Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary also stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. The mockumentary became ABC’s highest-rated new comedy since the 2018-2019 season. The network renewed Abbott Elementary for a second season.