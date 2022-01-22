Actress Regina King Loses Son To Tragic Suicide; “Our Family Is Devastated “

Award-Winning Actress Regina King and her family are mourning the death of her only son Ian who has died tragically.

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Junior has died by suicide, right after his 26th birthday on Wednesday.

Ian is King’s only child, which was the result of a union with her ex-husband Ian and Alexander, Sr.

Ian was a DJ like his father, and he was successful at it.

The actress is devastated according to your statement sent to People magazine.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you,” the statement read.

King was extremely proud of her son and he was proud of her as well.

Last year, he paid tribute to his mother on Instagram and wrote her a letter explaining exactly how he felt.

“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for,” he said on IG as his mom turned 50.

They even have matching tattoos, which say “Unconditional Love” in Aramaic.

LoveBScott was the first to report the breaking news late last night yesterday.