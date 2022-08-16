Adele Wants Marriage & Children With Rich Paul: “I’ve Never Been In Love Like This” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Adele also discussed “the worst moment in my career,” canceling her Vegas residency, and is keen to get back on track with the show.

Adele is loving life at the moment, revealing she is “happy as I’ll ever be,” with Rich Paul and is ready to take things to the next level with her new beau.

The British singer revealed that she’s become “obsessed” with her man, sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul after they officially announced their relationship last year. Now, Adele says she is ready to settle down and have more children.

Adele Is “Obsessed” With Rich Paul

While she is notoriously silent about her private life Adele gushed about her newfound love. “I’ve never been in love like this,” she declared during an interview with Elle magazine. “I’m obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids,” she added.

The superstar songstress first met the multi-millionaire agent friend of Lebron James while at a party a few years ago. She was previously married to entrepreneur Simon Konecki but separated shortly after their wedding in 2021. The pair share a nine-year-old son Angelo.

When asked to address engagement rumors, she kept tight-lipped but did admit she “absolutely’ wants to get married again. Despite the diamond ring she’s recently sported with she stated, “I’m not married,” before adding, “I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

Despite being swept up in domestic bliss with Rich Paul, Adele remains focused on her music. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” she revealed. “But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f###### nail it.”

Adele was distraught when she canceled her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She called it “the worst moment in my career,” but couldn’t go ahead as she just wasn’t satisfied with the show.

“There was just no soul in it,” she recalled and said the setup “lacked intimacy,” though she conceded she may have been aiming too high.

“But it actually made my self-confidence in myself grow, because it was a very brave thing to do,” said Adele. “And I don’t think many people would have done what I did. I’m very proud of myself for standing by my artistic needs.”