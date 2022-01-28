A&E To Premiere Bobby Brown Two-Night Documentary & 12-Part Docuseries

Fans will get to see personal moments in the “My Prerogative” hitmaker’s life.

A&E wants to give viewers special access to R&B icon Bobby Brown and his family. The two-night television event titled Biography: Bobby Brown will air on May 30 and May 31 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Biography: Bobby Brown will document his journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles. The tragic deaths of his first wife (Whitney Houston) and his two children (Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Junior) will be covered as well.

The doc includes interviews with fellow New Edition members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill as well as fellow musicians Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, and Babyface.

In addition, a new 12-episode docuseries titled Bobby Brown: Every Little Step premieres May 31 at 10 pm ET/PT. New episodes of the program will run on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET/PT beginning June 7.

R&B legend @KingBobbyBrown shares his personal journey like never before during a special two-night @Biography event starting May 30th & 31st at 8/7c, followed by the new docuseries Bobby Brown: Every Little Step on May 31st at 10/9c. #BobbyBrown #BobbyBrownBio #EveryLittleStep pic.twitter.com/7vzmmHnsFY — A&E (@AETV) January 26, 2022

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step follows Brown’s day-to-day life with his current wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children. The series will present the Massachusetts native recording new music and preparing for New Edition’s “The Culture Tour.”

Brown Ribbon Entertainment’s Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge-Brown serve as executive producers for Biography: Bobby Brown and Bobby Brown: Every Little Step. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for both programs.

Bobby Brown rose to prominence in the early 1980s as part of the R&B boy band New Edition. Following his departure from the group, Brown began his solo career which includes the #1 single “My Prerogative” off the Don’t Be Cruel album.