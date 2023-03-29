EXCLUSIVE: Afrika Bambaataa Faces Increasing Pressure As John Doe Accuser Seeks Judgment Enforcement

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A man accusing Afrika Bambaataa of abusing him when he was a little boy is asking a judge overseeing the case to issue a final ruling against the Zulu Nation founder. Read more.

Afrika Bambaataa, former leader of the Zulu Nation, is facing mounting pressure as new court documents reveal further efforts by a plaintiff, who goes by John Doe, to collect a judgment against him and his organization.

According to exclusive documents obtained by AllHipHop, Doe recently requested the court to rule on his motions for default filed on April 11, 2022 and August 1, 2022 to hold Bambaataa in default for his failure to appear in the case.

The lawsuit, John Doe vs. Lance Taylor, was filed in the Bronx Supreme Court on August 4, 2021, shortly before the Child Victims Act (CVA) deadline expired.

The case alleges Bambaataa sexually abused Doe during the early 1990s when the plaintiff was only 12 years old. The suit also claims the Zulu Nation’s National Headquarters and Bambaataa’s private Bronx River apartment were used for the abuse.

Doe, represented by Tanner and Ortega, is seeking compensation for physical injury, severe and permanent emotional distress, mental anguish, depression and embarrassment caused by the alleged abuse.

The lawsuit outlines five allegations: assault, civil battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and gross negligence.

On April 11, Doe filed a motion for default judgment against Bambaataa in the Bronx Supreme Court. The complaint states Bambaataa should have appeared or answered the plaintiff’s complaint within the allotted time given by the court, but no one could locate him to serve him.

As previously reported by AllHipHop, Afrika Bambaataa has faced multiple accusations of child molestation and abuse, explicitly targeting underprivileged boys in the South Bronx. He allegedly used his fame and influence to coerce young people into performing sexual acts.

Afrika Bambaataa[denied the allegations via an exclusive statement to AllHipHop issued by his then-lawyer, Vivian K. Tozaki. The Zulu Nation founder is currently on a tour of Europe and in Italy for various shows.