Afroman Gets Sued By Ohio Sheriff’s Office

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The artist called the deputies “criminals,” in his response to the lawsuit.

Cannabis advocate and rapper Afroman is being sued by Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

According to TMZ, this was the same agency that raided his Ohio home in August 2022 and whose officers appeared in footage and pictures in his video, “Will You Help Me Repair My Door.”

ACSO claims in the lawsuit the artist is illegally using their likeness to make money.

The footage was shot by his wife’s cell phone and security cameras in the home. The complaint is that the footage made it into the music video but did not have the permission of the deputies featured.

ACSO states by Afroman using the officers’ image and likenesses in his music videos, on merchandise, and flooding social media with it, he has invaded the deputies’ privacy, emotional distress, ridicule, humiliation, loss of reputation, and embarrassment.

Afroman commented on the lawsuit, “My house is my property, my video camera films, everything on my property as they begin, stealing my money, disconnecting plus destroying my video camera system, they became my property!”

“Criminals caught in the act, of vandalizing and stealing money. My video footage is my property,” he continued. “I used it to identify the criminals who broke into my house and stole my money. I used it to identify criminals, who broke into my house, stole my money, and disconnected my home security system.”

This case is developing.