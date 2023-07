The “Because I Got High” rapper explained his side of the story in a lengthy Instagram post, saying he was offended by Buck’s repeated use of the “n-word.”

Afroman is speaking out after a fight broke out between Young Buck and his entourage at a Virginia concert last week. According to the “Because I Got High” rapper, the altercation took place at The Zarati Shop in Abingdon, where both parties were on the bill. Afroman says Young Buck was acting intoxicated and belligerent when the fight broke out.

Afroman explained his side of the story in a lengthy Instagram post, saying he was offended by Buck’s repeated use of the “n-word.” He wrote, “Went to do a show the venue told me to be there at 9:20 when I got there I had to wait because somebody was still on the stage. The venue had to close at 11 I was waiting with my social media photographer, my bodyguard and my artist Lil Sodi when Young Bucc entered the room.

“I am anti N-Word Young Bucc yells out fucc all n-words who don’t do drugs. He was behaving, hostile and aggressive. We were on the right side of the VIP section. He entered the room going to the left side of the VIP section yelling, all kind of insults. He changed his direction and walked bacc over 70 feet He walked over to my socials media photographer, and with a bacc hand strikes him in the side of his stomach.”

Afroman said that’s when Buck turned his attention to Lil Sodi and started hurling racial slurs at him while encouraging him to “do drugs.” He continued, “Young Bucc bacc handed Lil Sodi in the stomach. Lil Sodi thought he was really drunk, and he tried to checc him verbally with a shove.

“Young Bucc would not go away, and he kept advancing so the altercation occurred. We came to sing we didn’t see Young Bucc on the flyer we didn’t even know he was going to be there my employees felt violated, direspected and the staff needed to do more to control young Bucc plus get him out of our environment.”

Being the Christian man he is, Afroman ended his account by wishing nothing but love to Young Buck, who’s had a helluva time in recent years—from arrests and financial struggles to his ongoing beef with 50 Cent.

“Young Bucc is my blacc brother,” he concluded. “Young Bucc is my brother in Christ. Young needs to stop punching people he don’t know in the stomach. Young Bucc needs to control his alcohol and drugs. If he’s going to be out in society, he needs to be civil. I forgive Young Bucc. I’m praying for Young Bucc God bless you brother. @buckshotz.”

Of course, Afroman is also a comedian. Since the onset of his career, he’s always injected humor into his music. His social media account isn’t much different. Alongside the caption, Afroman shared a video of Young Buck rolling around the stage, seemingly drunk. The video included the caption that read: “Coke cane A helluva drug young bucc.”

Young Buck, however, wasn’t as forgiving. He later replied: “LISTEN @OGAFROMAN I TAKE ALL FADES THUG… WIT U OR YA N****S. Y’ALL N****S TRY TO JUMP ME THO I CAME TO SHOW LOVE. N***A THIS #CASHVILLE FIRST… AND ALWAYS NH60!!! THEY SHOULD OF TOLD U I GOT HANDS THUG!!. COME SEE WHAT S### DO.”