Akon Admits He Promoted Akon City “Way Too Early”—But Insists It’s Coming

Akon’s Wakanda is on the way, he tells Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur.

Akon, the multi-platinum artist turned entrepreneur, opened up about the progress on his ambitious Akon City project.

During a candid interview with AllHipHop‘s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, he said the city is on the way. Announced with great fanfare in 2018, Akon City was billed as a futuristic, eco-friendly city in Senegal powered by cryptocurrency. It was giving Wakanda vibes, particularly because Marvel’s Black Panther movie came out the same year. ‘Kon admitted he may have jumped the gun when first revealing the project.

“My biggest thing was I promoted it way, way, way too early,” Akon confessed during the interview. When pressed, he said it was sheer excitement: “Of course, anything that exciting that would change a culture, people will naturally want to know what’s happening right now, assuming that it’s already happening. But it was in a process of creating.’

The vision for the city began as a technological and economic hub for Africa, including luxury apartments, a cryptocurrency-based economy and progressive energy solutions.

Akon stressed the magnitude and complexity of the effort: “It’s a city. Nowhere near [done].”

Early plans included 2,000 acres and a $6 billion price tag to complete. Akon and his team broke ground in 2020.

Akon City continues to be a beacon of hope and innovation for the African continent. It is located at Mbodiene, Senegal, with the goal to attract tourists, entrepreneurs and investors. However, Akon has repeatedly said that the project is also about creating opportunities for Africans to thrive.

“Senegal is home to my family and heritage,” Akon shared when first announcing the project. “I want to make a lasting impact that bridges the gap between the people of Senegal and the rest of the world.”

“It’s a process,” he told AllHipHop, suggesting the gravity of the lift.

Akon continues to expand his musical empire and has anew chart-topping single called “Beautiful Day.”

Traditionally, Akon has made his mark with his unique blend of R&B, Hip-Hop and global sensibilities, earning him worldwide acclaim. With hits like “Locked Up,” “Smack That” and “Lonely,” Akon dominated the charts in the 2000s. Beyond his solo work, Akon is celebrated for collaborating and helping create stars like Lady Gaga and T-Pain through his label, Konvict Muzik.