Akon Laughs Off Hairpiece Jokes, Talks Hit Song “Akon’s Beautiful Day”

Akon will take the jokes about his hair and turn it into hit songs. The mogul opened up about his hair journey in a recent interview, humorously addressing his once-beloved hairpiece. Akon didn’t shy away from the topic.

“Oh, my [hair] was a topic of subject forever. Right. Forever,” he said, chuckling. Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur asked him about “fresh baldy” in a new interview with AllHipHop. Akon explained that it was just part of his evolution. “Bro, it’s nothing not to laugh about,” he said in response to the online trolls he faced.

Akon joked, “I had a lot of dark-skinned guys, you know, jealous of the waves.” He has moved past that era saying, “That was a moment in time when I had a surgery… and I had a piece on my head, which I’m actually about to put up for sale!”

He added, in a surprising twist, that many celebrities people look up to also wear hairpieces, though it’s often kept quiet.

Akon’s lighthearted approach switched when he talked about his new song, which he’s quite serious about.

“Akon’s Beautiful Day” is rapidly rising up the charts. The song has taken TikTok by storm, capturing the top spot as the platform’s most shared and recreated track.

“Just so you understand the magnitude of where we’re at with this song right now,” Akon said, “It’s the No. 1 song on TikTok… the biggest growing song right now. We debuted on the Billboard charts and we’re going to be No. 1 by the time the holidays actually kick in.”

As for his upcoming album, Akon said he will blend old school album greatness with new school innovation.

“The album is gonna be one of those albums I think is gonna change, hopefully, the face of how music is presented,” he explained. “To kinda bring it back to not only the old way of how we used to distribute music, but also create a more futuristic perspective of it and an approach.”