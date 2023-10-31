Akon Responds To Suge Knight Claiming He Sexually Assaulted A 13-Year-Old Girl

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Senegalese-American singer is accused of being a predator.

While currently incarcerated, Marion “Suge” Knight still has a way to generate headlines from behind bars. The Death Row Records co-founder launched his Collect Call podcast, and he used the program to make some serious accusations against Akon.

“I wasn’t going to bring it up,” Suge Knight stated. He added, “One of my homegirls, she was a hustler. She had a little sister, 13 years old. Her best friend was 12 years old.”

The 58-year-old convicted felon continued, “She’s in the car with him. You and Detail call her. And she said, ‘I got my little sister and her best friend with me.’ I said, ‘Well, then stop by for a second.’”

According to Knight, Akon told the woman she could leave her little sister and her friend in a hotel room with him and Grammy-winning record producer Detail. Multiple women have accused Detail of sexual assault since 2018.

“Akon, you f##### a little girl, 13. Detail, you f##### a little girl, 12 years old. Y’all basically raped them,” Knight claimed on the first episode of his Collect Call show.

Akon pushed back on Knight’s accusatory comments. The “Locked Up” hitmaker addressed those allegations by responding to a Collect Call clip on the X platform.

“The world knows a lie when they hear it. It’s unfortunate that this man is going out like this. It’s sad and seriously embarrassing. Regardless of our history, I’m still going to be praying for him. 🙏🏾,” wrote Akon.